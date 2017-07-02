Heat, humidity lead to AJC Peachtree Road Race 'Red Alert'

ATLANTA -- The AJC Peachtree Road Race will be run under a red alert out of an abundance of caution, officials confirmed Monday.

Due to the expected weather conditions, which include high heat and humidity, officials confirmed they will be setting the race day event alert system to red.

"Please understand the risks associated with undergoing strenuous exercise in these conditions and alter your race plan accordingly," officials said in a statement to runners early Monday. "If you have a condition that is worsened by high heat and humidity, please consult a medical professional before participating."

Runners are being encouraged to begin hydrating now to prepare their bodies for race morning. They are also urged to familiarize themselves with the locations of five water stops along the route and plan on using them during the race.

Chilled water and Powerade will be provided after runners cross the finish line.

