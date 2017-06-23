It's Hammer's Time in the AJC Peachtree Road Race

Running has become a lifestyle for Mark Hammer.

"I've been running since I was 22 years old."

Fourty-four years later, Hammer hasn't slowed down.

"I started in high school," Hammer said. "I spent a few years in college. I started to get a little fat so I decided to start running."

Now, Hammer is getting ready to run his first AJC Peachtree Road Race, the largest 10-kilometer race held on the Fourth of July.

"When you live far away, and you hear about a race in a certain city, of course you are curious," he told 11Alive's Kim Smith.

He's trained in subzero temperatures to scorching hot weather, but he's never raced in a hot and humid climate like Atlanta.

"You just get out there and do it," Hammer explained. "I purposely run in the high-noon heat around the neighborhood here so I can get accustomed to it."

Hammer has already checked out the course prior to Independence Day. "I've driven the course, and the first part is downhill," he said. "The second part is uphill. It's going to be very tough."

"If I can finish under an hour, I'd be happy," he said.

No matter what time Hammer clocks, he said it will be a great accomplishment.

"Once you start running and you make it a part of your lifestyle, you'll enjoy it."

