Judges narrow down designs for AJC Peachtree Road Race shirt

It's that time of the year again. No, I'm not talking about Christmas. It's time for judges to determine the final five designs for the coveted AJC Peachtree Road Race t-shirt.

Ten judges are corralled into a room and are presented with 165 different designs submitted by artists who hope to have their artwork chosen for this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race.

Among the 10 judges are representatives from Mizuno, the Atlanta Track Club, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and last year's design winner, Shay Harbaugh.

Thanks to Harbaugh, everyone was wearing that all-too-familiar blue AJC Peachtree Road Race t-shirt.

So, what does last year's winner look for in a design, you might ask.

"For me, when I'm looking, I'm looking for what represents the race," Harbaugh said. "What will fit both men and women, that they'll like, that has that Road Race spirit and the spirit of Atlanta and also, you know, the holiday, July 4th. But mostly importantly too, what will look good on the t-shirt being printed."

The artwork is printed and then spread out on several tables so the judges can walk around and determine which ones make the cut and which ones don't.

The judges are given green stickers to mark which ones they like and the ones that are not so favored are flipped over.

The goal for today is to narrow the options down to five designs.

Once that is done, the public will get a chance to vote on February 22, 2017 through March 22, 2017. You are allowed one vote per day, so you can vote once everyday until the cut-off date.

The winner will be announced on July 4.

Registration for the 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race will open on March 15 until March 22 at 11:59 p.m. through an online lottery at AJC.com/peachtree.

Anyone who is a member of the Atlanta Track Club as of February 1, 2017, is able to receive an early and guaranteed entry opportunity. The window to register for members is March 1 through March14. The entry fee is $35.

Any non-member entrants who decide to not participate in the lottery can sign up on March 15 and the fee is $38 plus applicable online processing fees.

There is no charge to enter the lottery.

All entrants of the lottery will receive an email by March 25 to inform them about whether or not they were selected from the lottery to participate in the event.

You are also able to search whether or not you were chosen from the lottery at peachtreeroadrace.org or AJC.com/peachtree on March 25.

Entrants will also have the opportunity to sign up for the Triple Peach Race Series presented by Mizuno. This package rewards participants for completing three of Atlanta's most popular running events: the AJC Peachtree Road Race, the PNC Atlanta 10 Miler and the Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon.

Photos from last year's race:

(© 2017 WXIA)