Runner bounces back from lung cancer to tackle 2017 Peachtree Road Race

Don't call it a comeback!

Sheila Muldoon said she's always been part of the AJC Peachtree Road Race, even when she had to take four years off to battle lung cancer. But this year she's back at the starting line again, and, as 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross found out, better than ever.

The 78-year-old has run the race 14 times and has been training non-stop to get back out on the course. She works out six days a week and on the weekends, she runs six miles.

"I have nothing else to do," she said with a laugh.

Muldoon said she was always a runner, up until a lung cancer diagnosis four years ago forced her to the sidelines. But it was the thought of lacing back up for the Peachtree that helped get her thorough it.

"It was difficult," she admitted. "I was depressed a lot, but really, really believed I could get back."

Through the battle, she said she's been inspired by other people who have overcome significant challenges to race the course.

"There are people who have had a lot more serious things than I've had," she said. But she said all the pain and preparation will be worth it when she takes to the course again on the 4th.

"Unless you're a competitive athlete, which I'm not," she jokes, "it's like a party down Peachtree!"

