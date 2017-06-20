Man to run AJC PTRR after his daughter's surprise entry

Mike Weinroth trains for hte 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race (Photo: WXIA)

Atlanta, GA -- Down through the years, each shirt is a reminder of AJC Peachtree Road Races past.

This year, Mike Weinroth has a chance to add another one of those coveted shirts to his collection.

"It's an amazing event," said Weinroth. "It's everything that's good, you work hard to participate."

The 71-year-old ran his first race back in 1991, but 12 years have passed since his most recent race. That number would have ticked up to 13, if not for a little push from one of his children, his daughter Traci.

"My daughter was saying something to be about it and I said, well sure I'd love to do it," he said. "Then the next thing I knew I got this thing on email saying I'd been registered for the Peachtree."

Now, officially signed up, Weinroth's gearing up to take on the annual 10K with 60,000 others, including his daughter, but for him, it's not about the competition.

"Now, it's just for the fun of it and the memory of it and to feel like I've accomplished something," said Weinroth.

He's walking at least three times a week to prepare for the Fourth, seeing the event as a healthy way to push himself. While it doesn't matter where he places in the end, scoring a new t-shirt will put him in the company of others who've also achieved something special.

"There's some camaraderie like when I'm at the river walking and I see people in a Peachtree Road Race shirt and think I have one like that," said Weinroth. "It's almost like a brotherhood or sisterhood you know, we've worked real hard and we have something to show for it."

