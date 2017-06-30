AJC Peachtree Road Race run leads to chance to see the world

Jonathan Miller seems to have the magic trump card when it comes to contests.

As a high school senior, he was selected to carry the Olympic torch for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Now, his recent love of running has so far made him a winner in more ways than one.

"Being a member of the Atlanta Track Club gives you opportunities to try new stuff—they are always sending you emails about experimental shoes and equipment and apparel,” Miller said. “I actually got picked by Mizuno to test run a pair of new shoes they were trying out."

Two weeks later, he ran his 6th Peachtree Road Race, got home, flipped on 11Alive and found out he was a winner.

By entering the Peachtree Road Race, his name was automatically entered into the Delta Runway to the World contest. He won, netting him 2 roundtrip tickets, hotel accommodations and VIP tickets to the 41st running of the Amsterdam Marathon. He took his sister, and made the most of his time in Europe.

The marathon was his 15th, and a bit tough -- running on cobblestone isn't easy -- but the journey was a testament to how far he's come physically in less than a decade.

"I was at the least healthy points of my life in 2010..got to running and now I am better at 39 than I was at 25,” he said.

And that might be his biggest win of all.

