MARTA delays cause Peachtree participants to miss start of race

ATLANTA - Participants who were supposed to participate in the AJC Peachtree Road Race early Tuesday morning, started arriving at 9:20 a.m., and later, causing them to miss the start of their race.

According to MARTA, train operations were shut down because of mechanical issues. These issues delayed any northbound lines starting at 6:30 a.m., the morning of the race.

Another train was added to the line in order to catch up the delays, taking nearly 30 minutes to do.

The trains come in at seven-minute intervals and since the northbound line missed an interval, MARTA was trying to catch up.

Some participants expressed their frustrations to our 11Alive anchors who were present at the race.

"...over 30 minutes, waiting. You see all these people coming through? All of us coming off the train."

Latecomers started entering the race as crews were taking down the Peachtree Road Race arches and displays.

