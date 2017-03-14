Online lottery for AJC Peachtree Road Race begins Wednesday night

ATLANTA, Ga – The online lottery for the 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race begins Wednesday night.

Participants can register through an online lottery at AJC.com/peachtree beginning at 11:59 pm on March 15 through 11:59 pm on March 22.

All lottery entrants will receive an email by Saturday, March 25 informing them on whether or not they were selected.



Entry into the event remains $38 for the public, plus processing fees. There is no charge to enter the lottery.

According to the Atlanta Track Club, a limited number of entries are available to benefit Kilometer Kids, Atlanta Track Club's youth running program. The special charity numbers are $150 each, $115 of which is tax deductible and will go directly to the Kilometer Kids program.

The AJC Peachtree Road Race is a 10K event that takes place every 4th of July in Atlanta. The first Peachtree was held in 1970 and featured 110 finishers; today, the race is the largest 10K running event in the world with 60,000 participants.

