Road Closures for the AJC Peachtree Road Race

All other closures around the start will occur at 5:30 am on the morning of July 4:
Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road
Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road
Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400
Phipps Boulevard from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road
Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road
Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Pritchard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road
Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road
Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road
Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road
Course Closures July 4:
APD will close the entire course at 6:00 am. Only official vehicle traffic will be permitted along the course at that time. APD and course volunteers will work with pedestrians to cross the course throughout the morning but once the main start occurs, 7:30 am this will be difficult. Please plan accordingly.
Finish Area Road Closures July 2 – 4:
10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Dr. will be closed
-Closed ‐July 2 ‐ 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
-Re‐opens – July 2 ‐ 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
-Closed ‐ July 2 ‐ 7:00 p.m . ‐ July 4 – 3:00 p.m.
10th Street will close from Myrtle to Charles Allen on July 4 at 3:00 a.m.
Monroe Drive will close between Virginia Ave. and Kanuga St. at 6:00 a.m. on July 4 and will remain closed until around 12:00 noon.
Peachtree Place Closed from Peachtree to West Peachtree at 8:00 a.m. on July 4 and remain closed until 12:00 noon.
