Road Closures for the AJC Peachtree Road Race

Ryan Dennis, WXIA 12:15 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

All other closures around the start will occur at 5:30 am on the morning of July 4:
Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road
Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road
Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400  
Phipps Boulevard from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road    
Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road    
Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road    
Pritchard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road    
Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road    
Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road  
Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road    
 
Course Closures July 4:  
APD will close the entire course at 6:00 am.  Only official vehicle traffic will be permitted along the  course at that time.   APD and course volunteers will work with pedestrians to cross the course  throughout the morning but once the main start occurs, 7:30 am this will be difficult.  Please plan  accordingly.      
 
 

Finish Area Road Closures July 2 – 4: 
10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Dr. will be closed  
-Closed ‐July 2 ‐ 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.   
-Re‐opens – July 2 ‐ 3:00 p.m.  – 7:00 p.m. 
-Closed ‐ July 2 ‐ 7:00 p.m . ‐ July 4 – 3:00 p.m.    

10th Street will close from Myrtle to Charles Allen on July 4 at 3:00 a.m.  

Monroe Drive will close between Virginia Ave. and Kanuga St. at 6:00 a.m. on July 4 and will remain closed until around 12:00 noon.     

Peachtree Place Closed from Peachtree to West Peachtree at 8:00 a.m. on  July 4 and remain closed until 12:00 noon. 

 

 

© 2017 WXIA-TV


