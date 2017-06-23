Road Closures for the AJC Peachtree Road Race

All other closures around the start will occur at 5:30 am on the morning of July 4:

Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road

Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road

Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400

Phipps Boulevard from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road

Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road

Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Pritchard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road

Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road

Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road

Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road

Course Closures July 4: APD will close the entire course at 6:00 am. Only official vehicle traffic will be permitted along the course at that time. APD and course volunteers will work with pedestrians to cross the course throughout the morning but once the main start occurs, 7:30 am this will be difficult. Please plan accordingly.

Finish Area Road Closures July 2 – 4:

10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Dr. will be closed

-Closed ‐July 2 ‐ 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

-Re‐opens – July 2 ‐ 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

-Closed ‐ July 2 ‐ 7:00 p.m . ‐ July 4 – 3:00 p.m. 10th Street will close from Myrtle to Charles Allen on July 4 at 3:00 a.m. Monroe Drive will close between Virginia Ave. and Kanuga St. at 6:00 a.m. on July 4 and will remain closed until around 12:00 noon. Peachtree Place Closed from Peachtree to West Peachtree at 8:00 a.m. on July 4 and remain closed until 12:00 noon.

© 2017 WXIA-TV