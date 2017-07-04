Runner collapses steps from finish of AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA -- A runner collapsed feet from the finish line of the AJC Peachtree Road Race Tuesday.

Medical crews rushed against the crowds to reach the man, who went down just before 10 a.m.

11Alive staff said they saw the first responders performing CPR on the runner. He was taken from the scene. The cause of his collapse, and his condition was not immediately known.

At the time of the collapse, it was 81 degrees at the airport, and the humidity was around 71 percent.

Officials had set the race day alert condition to red due to the expected high heat and humidity. Runners were encouraged to begin hydrating early to prepare their bodies for the race.

The winner of the men's race, Leonard Korir called it the "toughest race of my career."

About 100,000 bottles of chilled water and Powerade were available to runners at the finish line.

More than 60,000 runners were expected to compete in the world's largest 10K race.

PHOTOS: 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race

© 2017 WXIA-TV