The coveted Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design is revealed

The coveted AJCPRR T-shirt design has finally been revealed and it's gorgeous!

Catherine Park, WXIA 8:52 AM. EDT July 04, 2017

ATLANTA - The AJC Peachtree Road Race coveted T-shirt design was finally revealed!

The designer, Kevin Benton, says he "wanted to combine state pride with patriotism; smash them together into one clean design."

Benton says that he submitted three designs starting in September to get a head start on one of his designs making the cut for this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race. 

Two of his original designs ended being in the top five picks for this year's T-shirt design competition.

Congratulations to Kevin and good luck to the runners! 

What is your take on the AJCPRR T-shirt design?

