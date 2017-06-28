The first steps: Local woman battles life's hurdles for AJC Peachtree Road Race berth

ATLANTA -- Any long road begins with a single step.

“Once I start getting into it and I start moving, I feel lighter - I feel less pain,” Mari Chitwood said.

She is training for the AJC Peachtree Road Race and runs many steps several times a week.

“I never thought in a million years I’d run a 5K - let alone the Peachtree,” Mari said.

Nearly just as often, she takes far fewer steps to a place with far greater meaning.

“I still think of her every year and it still feels fresh and as sad as it did the day it happened,” she said.

The day was nearly 6 years before. Mari's mother Lois passed away after years sick and disabled.

“We spent a lot of time just keeping her healthy as she could be, keeping her fed and comfortable, and that was a lot of responsibility,” Mari said. “And I guess, not having that responsibility is when I went off the deep end.”

And so she smoked – almost two packs a day. Mari said she began to drink regularly and often had a hangover. Sometimes the steps we take pile up so quickly, we don’t realize how far away we’ve gone. We wonder if we can get back.

And then we take a single step. Mari agreed to look after a rescue dog named Spoon and eventually took him in for good.

“I stayed home more, became responsible, started getting out in the morning,” she said. “I did three walks a day.”

One morning, she walked down the block to watch thousands run.

“Here I was, a smoker, sitting there watching,” she said. “I couldn’t run; I couldn’t walk Spoon as much as I wanted to because I was smoking.”

Mari took another step.

“That was July 4. On July 13, I smoked my last cigarette that morning and was out and said I wouldn’t get another pack until I really needed one,” she said. “And I never really needed one.”

Today her steps are many, leading toward the goal of this July 4

“I feel like I’m shedding - shedding layers, shedding the past,” Mari said.

And so, she continues her long road, knowing who’d smile most about seeing her take it.

“A lot of people get stuck in ruts and they think that they can’t change,” Mari said. “I didn’t think she’d be very proud of me. I think she’d be proud of me now.”

