Triple bypass patient looking forward to Cardiac Hill

COBB COUNTY, Ga -- After triple bypass surgery followed by complications, Yvonne McDaniel enters her first AJC Peachtree Road Race with an eye on Cardiac Hill.

"This is a new beginning," says McDaniel.

Less than two years after the scare of her life, she's on the road again. Her heartfelt passion for running is back.

"It's like mental therapy," she says.

Her heart seemed so strong before the day in 2015 when her heart sent her a message during a training run.

My rhythm was off, my breathing was out of whack," says McDaniel. "I couldn't figure out what was going on. We got to mile four, and the next thing I knew, I was on the ground."

An EKG and other tests revealed blockage. She was off to Piedmont Hospital for triple bypass surgery. 2016 arrived with complications and new medication. It seemed Yvonne McDaniel's running days were over.

Instead, she's preparing to run her first AJC Peachtree Road Race, a run she'll complete with the pillow she was presented by the staff of Piedmont Hospital after her surgery.

Piedmont is located on Cardiac Hill, the toughest portion of the race. There, McDaniel plans to pause briefly and hold her pillow high.

"I want to conquer Cardiac Hill in front of the hospital, to give honor to the doctors and nurses that saved my life," says McDaniel. "This is my way of saying, I made it. I'm here to run again."

Like her heart-shaped pillow, she wants to be a moving, comforting inspiration to others facing challenges of the heart.

"It's not the end of you," says McDaniel. "I'm stronger. I'm better than what I was."

