The AJC Peachtree Road Race is held yearly on July 4th.

ATLANTA -- Voting is now open for the AJC Peachtree Road Race "Oh, Say Can You Sing?" contest.

The AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4th kicks off with a patriotic performance of the national anthem, and over 50 metro Atlantans submitted performances for this year's contest.

Below are the top 4 performances as selected by a panel of judges and we need your help to select the best of the best to take part in this year's race!

Scroll down to vote in the poll after watching each of the five videos below.

VOTING ENDS AT 4:59PM ON FRIDAY, JUNE 16, 2017.

CADYN LEXA

CHARLES MOORE

JONATHON ROBINS

MILTON HIGH SCHOOL QUARTET

RAQUEL JONES

