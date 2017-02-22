VOTE: One of these designs will be on the next AJC Peachtree Road Race shirt

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Track Club has announced the finalists in the 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design contest.

Finalists include three local professional designers and a graphic design student at Auburn University. Two of the designs chosen were submitted by Kevin Benton, a creative director and graphic designer. Another finalist, Bart Sasso, also made it into the top five of last year’s contest. The finalists were selected by a panel of judges representing Atlanta Track Club, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Mizuno.

Voting opened on Wednesday to determine the design that will adorn this year's race t-shirt.

“The fun of the AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt Design Contest is that our participants, along with the public, decide what design is showcased on 60,000 finisher’s shirts,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s executive director. “Dozens of designs are submitted, thousands of votes will be cast, but in the end it comes down to one big surprise on race day.”

You can cast your vote here through March 22

The winner will be announced on July 4 at the 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race. The winning artist will receive $1,000 and his or her design will be featured on more than 60,000 shirts. Runners-up will receive $100 each.

See the designs below:

(© 2017 WXIA)