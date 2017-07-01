Watch live: 48-hour treadmill challenge for Kilometer Kids Charity Chase

Photo: Atlanta Track Club

For 48 hours, two teams will be racing on treadmills to help raise money for charity.

It's the 4th Annual Kilometer Kids Charity Chase. The 48 hour race commemorates the 48th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race, which is this Tuesday on the Fourth of July.

Two teams, Team Stars and Team Stripes, will try and run the most miles and raise the most money. Proceeds go towards revitalizing Cheney Stadium at Atlanta's Phoenix Park, the warm-up facility for track and field athletes during the 1996 Olympic Games in an effort to create a future home for Atlanta Track Club’s youth running program, Kilometer Kids. To donate, visit atlantatrackclub.org/kilometer-kids or text KKCC to 444-999.

Watch the race live:

LIVE on #Periscope: 48 hour tread mill challenge, text "KKCC" to 444999 to help preserve Atlanta's Olympic history https://t.co/YVho9NnLlT — Atlanta Track Club (@ATLtrackclub) July 1, 2017

© 2017 WXIA-TV