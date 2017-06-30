You'll have to hustle a little harder to get a finish-line peach this year!

You'll have to hustle a littler harder if you want to claim a victory peach at this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race!

Thanks to this past winter's milder temperatures and a late cold snap, there's a major peach shortage. State agriculture officials estimated that there was a nearly 80 percent loss for the crop, threatening one of the Peachtree's long-standing traditions of handing out peaches to race finishers. At one point, the Atlanta Track Club thought there wouldn't be any available at the end of the race.

But there's no need for panic!

Executive Director for the race, Rich Kenah, told 11Alive that the tradition will happen again this year, as they were able to order 25,000 peaches for runners who finish the 6.2 mile track down Peachtree Street.

"We've been white-knuckling it for the last couple weeks," Kenah joked.

Kenah said there are usually a whopping 70,000 peaches, so it ends up being a 65 percent reduction. But it was important for race organizers to keep that tradition alive because it wouldn't be the Fourth with the peaches.

"The Peachtree is one tradition after another, and this being the 48th, we want to make sure we maintain the most important traditions," Kenah said. "The T-shirts for the finishers is no. 1, but a close second is that peach that you get as you cross the finish line and exit through the meadow...we're very proud of the fact that we can announce that were' going to have peaches for our participants this year."

11Alive spoke to Lane Southern Orchards, the official peach provider of the race, on Friday and they said the quality of the peaches is good, there are just less of them to go around.

