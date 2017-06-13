Prostate Cancer: We urge you to take action

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in American men. One in 6 men will get the disease in their lifetime and an estimated one out of 35 men in the U.S. will die from prostate cancer. When detected at an early stage and localized, most prostate cancers can be cured.

At Georgia Urology, our urologists are passionate about prostate cancer awareness and are involved with prostate cancer education throughout metro Atlanta and in Georgia.

As a founding sponsor of ProstAware, Georgia Urology fully supports their position on PSA screening. ProstAware is a nonprofit organization solely dedicated to raising prostate cancer awareness.

