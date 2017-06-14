Are African-American men more at risk for prostate cancer?

All men can develop prostate cancer, and the level of risk increases with age. However, some men are more likely to get prostate cancer than others. According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, African-American men are 1.6 times more likely to develop prostate cancer than their Caucasian counterparts. They are also 2.4 times more likely to die from the disease.
Why are African-American Men at Risk?
Researchers have not yet determined the exact cause of the disparity between African-American prostate cancer rates and the prostate cancer rates among other races. However, some of the factors that may contribute include:
- Genetic differences
- Lack of access to quality medical care
- Nutritional habits
- Lifestyle
Whatever the cause, African-American men are more likely to be diagnosed with this cancer at a younger age. In African-American men, tumors are also more likely to be large and/or have spread outside of the prostate, which increases the risk of death.
