How is testicular cancer different from prostate cancer?

The testes and prostate are essential parts of the male reproductive system. Both organs can develop cancer, with differences in symptoms, growth, and treatment.

Testicular Cancer

Testicular cancer is a relatively uncommon cancer that would typically occur in males who are between the ages of 15 and 34. When diagnosed early, it is very treatable. An enlargement or lump felt in a testicle is usually the first finding of this cancer. Though this cancer can be cured even if it has already spread into other parts of your body, detecting it early will make your treatments less severe.

Prostate Cancer

A more common cancer for men is prostate cancer, and it is typically slow growing. The prostate gland is also an essential part of the male reproductive system and is surrounded by nerves, organs and other glands involved in sexual, urinary and bowel functions. Even though you are able to live with no prostate, where it is located makes it fairly hard to treat.

There are no symptoms in early prostate cancer, which is why it is important that you are screened regularly. There are two tests that are usually performed to detect this cancer. The first is known as the prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood test, and the other is known as the digital rectal exam (DRE). You should start screening when you turn 40 years old.

