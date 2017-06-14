What to do when diagnosed with Advanced Prostate Cancer

Advanced prostate cancer usually means men with metastatic prostate cancer that has spread far from the prostate or shows signs of growing after using hormone therapy.

Being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer can be both shocking and overwhelming. If you receive this diagnosis, we recommend following these steps.

1. Ask any questions you may have.

If you have any questions about your condition, now is the time to ask them. You may ask the doctor about the exact stage of the cancer, what symptoms you can expect, how long you can live with the condition, or anything else you want to understand.

© 2017 WXIA-TV