Pandas wrestle with delight in China breeding center

They’re so fluffy! There are few things in life that make you want to scream with joy, but it seems that two rowdy giant panda cubs wrestling with each other is enough to make you want to snatch these bamboo-grawing critters from the Chengdu Research Base in southwest China’s Sichuan province.

The center’s breeding base captured footage of the two cubs nipping at each other’s necks, only to be interrupted by tumbling down the log platform.

Startled, they tried to climb back up as if the first to do so could gain the love of spectating tourists squealing with delight.

In another corner, a mother panda tried to have fun by rolling around on the grass with her cub. But the little one was getting too cozy with mama, so she tried to calm him down by nudging him down a slope.

