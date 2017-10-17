Panola County District Attorney: We will retry Quinton Tellis
Minutes after the jury hopelessly deadlocked in the week-long trial of Quinton Verdell Tellis in the 2014 burning death of Jessica Chambers, DA John Champion said he will be retried. Therese Apel/ The Clarion-Ledger
WXIA 7:54 PM. EDT October 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Georgia Supreme Court rules IVF babies have no legal fatherOct 17, 2017, 4:50 p.m.
-
Funeral home, cemetery donate funeral for babies…Oct 17, 2017, 3:32 p.m.
-
Donors pour in for 2-year-old who was denied kidney…Oct 17, 2017, 6:55 p.m.