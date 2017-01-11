'Parenting is tough': Duchess Kate gets real about motherhood

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Raising kids is a challenge -- even if you have royal nannies and plenty of blue-blooded godparents around for backup.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, commiserated on the difficulties of childrearing with fellow mothers while on a visit to the Anna Freud Centre for Children and Families Wednesday.

"Parenting is tough," she said, according to the Telegraph.

Which was greeted by a chorus of moms the world over shaking their heads, murmuring "preach," or so we imagine.

PHOTOS: The styles of Duchess Kate Middleton



Kate spoke with women enrolled in the centre's early years parenting unit, who have battled problems like depression or difficult upbringings. Offering words of encouragement, she went on to say that with "experiences you've all witnessed... I find it extraordinary how you've managed actually, so really well done."

The engagement is her first since her 35th birthday earlier in the week, and a church trip with the queen on Sunday, who is recovering from a severe cold. For the outing she wore a bright blue coat by British brand Eponine. The vintage-inspired line, which references '50s silhouettes and cuts, is becoming a new favorite of the royal ladies.

Kate previously wore a red skirt suit from the designer, who was also modeled by Princess Eugenie at the Queen's 90th birthday celebration, where she wore a red dress with cut-out detailing along the neckline.

Photos | Royal kids look adorable on trip to Canada

Photos | Royal family's visit to Canada

PHOTOS: Duchess Kate debuts perfect Christmas dress