Patton Oswalt reveals wife's cause of death

Actor Patton Oswalt (L) and Michelle Eileen McNamara attend LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 5, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt says coroner's officials have told him that his wife died last year from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition.



Oswalt writes in a statement to The Associated Press that he and his wife Michelle McNamara did not know she had a condition that caused blockages in her arteries.



His statement released by a publicist says coroner's officials told him that the blockages, combined with her taking the medications Adderall, Xanax and the pain medication fentanyl, caused his wife's death in April 2016.



A coroner's official said Friday the cause of death was still listed as pending.



McNamara died April 21 in her sleep at age 46.



She founded the website True Crime Diary, which covers both breaking stories and cold cases.

