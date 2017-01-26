Personal seats in Mercedes-Benz Stadium selling out fast

ATLANTA -- The Falcons’ success has team officials crowing about its ticket sales for next year. Now 11Alive is speaking with the team’s chief revenue officer about how it will affect fans’ wallets.

According to the team’s senior vice president and chief revenue officer, Mike Drake, if they keep selling personal seat licenses at the rate they’re going now, they won’t have to sell a single ticket ever at their new stadium.

“We sold over 80 seats yesterday online,” he said.

The preview center is where people like Drake show videos like this of the team’s new stadium. These days, he hardly has to.

“The playoff run? Fantastic for our business - fantastic for our business,” he said.

A personal seat license (PSL) ensures its holder of season tickets at that seat until Mercedes-Benz Stadium is no more. From this season’s kickoff until last Sunday, the team was receiving just under 200 inquires a day. Since Sunday – when the Falcons clinched a Super Bowl berth – they’re getting more than 700.

“We’re gonna have 75 percent sold through by tomorrow,” Drake said.

And, Drake said 100 percent is coming.

“Every seat’s going to have a license,” he said. “Everybody in that seat has it for 30 years. If I don’t get in now, I can’t get in.”

Basically, if you don’t get a PSL, your only shot at a ticket will be through those with PSLs - those licenses run from $500 to $5,500 in the upper two bowls. They require you to buy season tickets through the life of the stadium.

“There’s a single-game component, but the seat license kind of takes that away,” Drake said. “Once every seat is sold, there is no single-game market.”

Drake said this was always the plan. The Falcons always expected to sell the rights to every seat at Mercedes-Benz. They’ll just likely do it sooner than expected, now.

“Hey, if we can keep playing football games, everyone’s getting on board and staying involved,” he said

One thing that won’t change: the price. Drake said that despite the increased demand, the team won’t raise prices on either the PSLs or season tickets.

