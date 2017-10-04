Petition demands Columbus Day be cancelled in Atlanta

A 06 October 2007 photo shows the statue of Christopher Columbus at Columbus Circle in front of Union Station in Washington, DC. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, 2007 AFP)

ATLANTA - Thousands of people have joined an online petition demanding Columbus Day be cancelled in Atlanta.

“Atlanta is often called the 'city too busy to hate.' This Care2 petition represents that sentiment - and helps move the city towards honoring truly honorable people and not those unworthy of historical adoration,” said petition organizer Sarah Rose in a press release.

As of Wednesday morning, there were more than 19,000 supporters for the Care2 petition.

According to NBC News, Los Angeles City Council voted in August to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day, joining other cities like San Francisco and Seattle.

The federal holiday is often controversial. The day is honored by many as a celebration of Italian-American heritage while some activists view Christopher Columbus as a symbol of genocide for native peoples .

“It is well past time we stop honoring him," Rose said.

Columbus Day falls on Oct. 9. 11Alive has also reached out to Atlanta City Council, the intended recipient of the petition.

