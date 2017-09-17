Phi Delta Theta's history of hazing and violence

ATLANTA - A fraternity is at the center of a hazing investigation at Louisiana State University following the death of a metro Atlanta teenager.

Freshman Maxwell Gruver, 18, was from Roswell. He died last week after leaving the Phi Delta Theta house on campus. A preliminary autopsy did not list a cause of death but shows his blood alcohol level was highly elevated.

He also had THC in his system - that's the chemical found in marijuana.

All greek activities have been suspended at LSU.

This fraternity has a history of suspensions across the country, including here in our area. Phi Delta Theta's national organization has an alcohol-free housing and anti-hazing policy but according to NBC news, dozens of chapters have been disciplined for breaking those rules since 2000 -- including one in Atlanta.

Emory University's chapter was suspended for four years in 2013 because of hazing. The case allegedly involved a fight club, forced feeding and alcohol. Phi Delta Theta is back on campus this fall, according to the Emory student newspaper.

Hazing allegations have hit other chapters across the country - including the University of Central Florida, Middle Tennessee State University and M.I.T. where an animal-house-style party made news just a few weeks ago.

The CEO of the national organization says Phi Delta Theta's goal is to create a culture of responsibility.

He's promising a "deep dive to look at programs and policies to keep members safe."

