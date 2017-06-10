Photos reveal destruction of Clayton County fire

REX, Ga. -- Four homes were damaged in a two-alarm fire in Clayton County on Saturday.

Officials report that two of the homes were a total loss after flames swept through in the area of Biscayne Boulevard in the Rex community. However, quick thinking by the residents who escaped and firefighters on the scene meant no injuries were reported.

At this point, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Check back for updates as officials release more details regarding this major blaze.

