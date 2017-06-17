WXIA
515 mile gas pipeline in Alabama, Georgia, Florida set to open soon

Staff, The Associated Press , WXIA 6:53 PM. EDT June 17, 2017

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A 515-mile underground natural gas pipeline in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida is expected to be fully operational by the end of the month.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports the Sabal Trail pipeline will be partially in use next week.

The pipeline was constructed from a point near Alexander City, Ala., to south of Orlando, Fla., to supply gas to Florida Power and Light and Duke Energy of Florida.

Sabal Trail Transmission spokeswoman Andrea Grover says the company has employed about 1,200 construction workers in Alabama and more than 6,000 for the entire project.

© 2017 Associated Press


