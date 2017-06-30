Poisonous fire ants found in Japan

Image of a South American Red Fire Ant found in a container ship from China (NBC News)

NAGOYA, JAPAN -- Ants discovered in a container at Nagoya Port in central Japan turned out to be poisonous Red Fire Ants.

According to the Naogya Port Authority, workers found seven ants outside a container shipped from China on Tuesday.

The Environment Ministry revealed Friday the ants are South American Red Fire Ants.

Ministry officials plan to check the remaining containers unloaded from the same ship to see if there are more of these ants.

If Red Fire Ants sting people, they may of shock in the worst cast scenario.

Red Fire Ants were discovered for the first time in Kobe last month.



© 2017 WXIA-TV