Police: 2 children struck by stolen vehicle in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Police say two children were injured after being hit by a stolen car.

Details are still developing, but Atlanta Police say officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle near Collier Ridge in northwest Atlanta when the children were struck. They are alert and awake and are expected to be OK. Their ages are unknown.

At this time, police say two of the four suspects are in custody. They are still looking for the others.

