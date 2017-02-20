Police: 2 shot to death in Clayton County home invasion

11Alive SkyTracker was over the scene of an Ellenwood home where two people were found dead inside. (Photo: 11Alive SkyTracker, WXIA)

ELLENWOOD, Ga. – Two people were shot to death in a home invasion in Ellenwood early Monday, Clayton County Police said.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to the house on Chester Lane just after midnight.

Inside, officers found a 37-year-old woman, Scherell Venisee, lying unresponsive on the floor with gunshot wounds. A 37-year-old man, Dectric Searcy, was found on the garage floor also suffering from gunshot wound.

First responders pronounced Venisee dead at the scene, while Searcy was transported to the hospital and later passed away, police said.

Investigators determined that two suspects had confronted Searcy in his garage after he got out of his vehicle.

After that, they entered the house where they were confronted by Venisee. When she entered the garage, one of the suspects opened fire striking both Venisee and Searcy numerous times.

Clayton County Police said a felony amount of drugs were found in the home after a search warrant was executed.

Police believe the home invasion and murders were drug-related.

No suspects have been named, and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-877-TIPS (8477).

