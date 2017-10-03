Police asking for help identifying suspects in hotel vehicle break-ins

Two suspects pictured in surveillance video from Conyers Police Department.

CONYERS - Police are asking the public's help in identifying two people who are wanted for breaking into vehicles at local hotels.

According to Conyers Police Department, the suspects in the video broke into several vehicles at local hotels in Conyers and Covington on September 19, 2017.

In the surveillance video you can see two suspects get out of a silver automobile.

If you know anything about the break ins or can identify the suspects you are asked to contact Greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or go to www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. If tips lead to arrest you could be eligible for cash reward.

© 2017 WXIA-TV