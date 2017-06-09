Police believe attempt to pass led to deadly Cobb County accident.

Police lights.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police are investigating a fatal crash in eastern Cobb County.

The accident happened Friday near the intersection of Post Oak Tritt Road and Walden Lane.

That's where, based on initial information, police believe a 2005 Lexus LS430 drove on the wrong side of the road to pass but ended up in the path of a 2005 Ford F750.

The Lexus, driven by 75-year-old Jacqueline M. Frankum of Roswell, Ga. collided head-on with the truck driven by 40-year-old Gregg A. Morgan of Woodstock, Ga.

Frankum was confirmed dead at the scene while Morgan was taken to Wellstar Kennestone for injuries that aren't expected to be life threatening. While the collision remains under investigation, no charges are expected at this time.

