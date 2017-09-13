Police: Businessman killed, another injured shortly after closing up shop

(Photo: Pete Smith) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Police are investigating after a man was killed and another was critically injured during an alleged armed robbery.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to the Community Store in the 1000 block of Westview SW Friday where they found a man dead in the drivers seat of a car. Another man was in critical condition. Both appeared to have been shot.

During an investigation, police determined that the victims had just closed their business for the evening when they were approached by two suspects in a vehicle. Police said one of the suspects shot into the victims' car, shattering the driver's window and killing him.

First responders transported the victim to Grady Hospital, and they are still investigating the incident.

On Wednesday, residents in the neighborhood held a vigil for the victims, saying the violence is out of control. Mona Lofton told 11Alive she wanted police patrols stepped up in the area.

