Police: Child recovering after bite from dog

ATLANTA -- A child was injured, Sunday, after being bit by a dog.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 1900 block of Freemont Street SE.

Initial information indicates a toddler around 2 years old was bitten in the back by his neighbor's dog.

Emergency responders from Grady and said the child's injuries appeared to be "superficial."

Animal Control went to the scene. Police are still looking into the incident.

