Police confirm officer-involved shooting in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Atlanta police confirm an officer involved shooting in northwest Atlanta.
Police confirmed the shooting just after 11 p.m. on Saturday night. Details are still limited but officials have confirmed that the incident happened in the area of Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. and Luckie Street.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to handle the investigation.
Check back for updates as they become available.
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs