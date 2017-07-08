Police department social media post leads to arrest of three burglars

(Photo: Clayton County Police Department)

REX, Ga. -- A social media post, a video and a suspect's wardrobe choice have led to three arrests in a Rex, Ga. forced entry and burglary.

Clayton County police first posted a video of the alleged burglars in action on Friday and in less than 24 hours, all three suspects were identified and arrested.

"We posted it and y'all went to work," the department posted on their Facebook page. "At the time of this posting, the video has been shared 900 times and has reached more than 80,000 folks!"

The first of the three was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in front of the Big Lots store on Highway 138 in Stockbridge, Ga. Henry County police said he was wearing the same clothes shown in the video - the officer knew because he had also seen the video from the neighboring county. He told police he would rather go to jail than have to face his parents for not coming home - and for breaking into a house.

Later in the day, the other two suspects were identified, located and taken into custody with help from their parents.

The three were wanted for the burglary of a home on Fay Drive in Rex, Ga. After knocking on the door and ringing the doorbell several times, they entered the home. But when one of the suspects noticed the camera, he and the rest of them made what police called a "dramatic exit" - except for one suspect who apparently came back to stare at the camera one last time before running.

"Too late," Clayton County police posted. "Peek-a-boo we see you."

