Police departments post pictures, threaten to make DUI drivers 'famous' on social media

ATLANTA -- Local police are using social media as a deterrent from a common New Year's Eve crime.

Departments around the state of Georgia are taking to Facebook and Twitter to warn revelers against drinking and driving. For those that don't heed the warning, they're also using the outlets as a very visual warning of what exactly can happen.

Unfortunately, one of those party-goers had already been involved in a wreck in Brookhaven around 7:30 p.m. So the department took to Facebook, posting a picture of the mangled remains of a vehicle involved in the accident.





For the Gainesville Police Department, it has been a chance to remind the public that they have a choice - and only one that could end well.





Pickens County deputies will be out in force also and they warn that no one likes starting out the new year in jail - or the morgue.





Cartersville police also have a simple message: Don't be a nut.





But Oconee County is taking the social media method one step further. Earlier on Saturday, the county sheriff's office warned that any DUI arrests in the following 24-hours would be posted to their page.

"Get a driver. Uber yourself," the page said. "But don't drink and drive tonight cause we will lock you up and make you famous."





While messages ranged from humorous to serious, the sobering message behind them underscores well over 1,000 deaths on Georgia roads in 2016. The goal for police now is to prevent that number from rising any further - and keep the 2017 statistics from starting early.

