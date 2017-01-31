Police: Dispute believed to be between dad, daughter turns deadly

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities are investigating after a dispute believed to be between a father and his daughter turned deadly Tuesday in LaGrange.

According to Sgt. Stuart Smith with the LaGrange Police Department, the incident happened in the 700 block of Hines Rd. around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities said they got a call from inside the home complaining about a fight that was going on. Police responded and while outside the home, officers heard several shots fired from inside. No shots were ever fired by authorities.

Shortly after, 44-year-old James Thompson and 24-year-old Kyley Thompson, came out of the front door, both injured.

According to investigators, James was very combative when he walked out of the house, and later collapsed and died on the scene. Kyley had a gunshot wound to the chest and had to be flown to an Atlanta-area hospital. At this time, authorities do not know what caused his injuries.

Smith told 11Alive the Troup County Coroner responded for further investigation to assist with crime scene processing.

Kyley's condition is unknown at this time.

