Police: Finding who killed high school student 'very important'

JONESBORO, Ga. -- After a teenager was killed while sitting in a park with her friends, Clayton County Police are asking for help finding suspects.

Eighteen-year-old Mundy's Mill High School senior Cherish Williams died on Christmas Eve after being shot at Independence Park. More on her death, here.

Photos | Cherish Williams

Police do not have a clear description of the three suspects.

"Due to the timing and darkness we don't have a definitive description at this time," Major Kevin Robinson said in a Tuesday morning press conference.

Now, they're asking anyone who might have seen something to come forward with information.

"We need the assistance of the general public with solving this case. It's very important," Robinson said.

There is only one description police have to work with. One of the subjects was wearing a red Nike hoodie that was pulled down on his face. A victim said it looked like he had long hair or dreadlocks.

Robinson also said the group could have been familiar with the area because they left and possibly entered the park through a walking path. Chief Michael Register said any amount of information is useful.

"That information that you give, no matter how unimportant that you think it may be, may be the critical piece that we need to find the people who did this so please contact us because your information could save someone else's life," he said.

Police said they are enhancing the police patrols in the area as a result of the violent crime. They said it does not appear the robbery and shooting was gang related.

"We're gong to keep increasing patrols as needed and be aggressive in our policing efforts," Robinson said.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 770-477-3747.

"This is a priority and of most importance so please contact us with any relevant information," Robinson said.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe account to help Williams' parents with her funeral.