Police identify woman found dead in storage bin

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Police have identified a woman whose body was found in a plastic storage bin in Lawrenceville front yard.

A homeowner made the grisly discovery Thursday afternoon just before 1 p.m. on James Road.

On Friday, Gwinnett County Police said the victim was 42-year-old Salathiel Zeno, of Lawrenceville.

According to police, the woman's estranged husband reported her missing on Jan. 1. He had not spoken to her since the beginning of December, police said. Prior to that phone contact, he hadn't seen her in several months.

The medical examiner is still working to determine the manner and cause of death. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma or gunshot wounds. It's believed that the woman had been dead between three and five days before her body was found.

11Alive spoke with the homeowner who found the body on Thursday. Click here for that story

Detectives have canvassed the street for clues in search of the killer.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

