Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Mableton

MABLETON, Ga. -- Police believe a Mableton man shot and killed another man before turning the gun on himself in a home Monday night.
The shooting happened around 10:24 p.m. at a home on Venetian Way.
Inside the home, responding officers found two men dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
They were identified as 26-year-old Dorian Myles Buck and 23-year-old Dakota Preston Hill, both of Mableton.
Police have not indicated who the gunman was in the incident.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 770-499-3945.
