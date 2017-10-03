Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Mableton

MABLETON, Ga. -- Police believe a Mableton man shot and killed another man before turning the gun on himself in a home Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:24 p.m. at a home on Venetian Way.

Inside the home, responding officers found two men dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

They were identified as 26-year-old Dorian Myles Buck and 23-year-old Dakota Preston Hill, both of Mableton.

Police have not indicated who the gunman was in the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 770-499-3945.

