Police investigate serious crash near Chastain Park

Staff, 11Alive , WXIA 2:59 AM. EST January 16, 2017

ATLANTA -- Police are investigating a serious crash near Chastain Park that happened late Sunday.

11Alive has been told that the collision was head-on and happened on Lake Forrest Drive - right on the northeast corner of the park.

At the same time, police were looking into a gas leak around the area of the crash site.

It's unclear if there's any connection between the crash and the leak. 11Alive will provide updates as they become available.

