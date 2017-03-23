Elementary school lockdown lifted after shooting in Kennesaw neighborhood

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Police are investigating a shooting in a Kennesaw subdivision.

A person was shot in the abdomen in the Baker Heights subdivision, according to Kennesaw Police Officer Scott Luther. Police responded to the call around 11:30 a.m. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Aerial footage showed about a half-dozen police officers in the neighborhood, which is located in the area of Clairesbrook Lane. The crime scene appeared to reach back behind a home to a wooded line. Investigators were seen walking along train tracks.

Baker Elementary School, which is located nearby the scene, was briefly placed on lockdown as officers canvassed the area, but has since reopened.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

The victim's condition was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page often for the latest updates.

