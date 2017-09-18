Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Atlanta in the Oakland City neighborhood Sunday night.
Police said the call came in around 11:14 p.m. and police arrived at the 1200 block of Oakland Terrace SW to find a man shot in the hip.
According to a witness who spoke with police, the shooting allegedly resulted over a dispute over payment of services for house work.
Police said the man was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
