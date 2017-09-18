WXIA
Close

Police investigating SW Atlanta shooting

Liza Lucas, WXIA 8:29 AM. EDT September 18, 2017

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Atlanta in the Oakland City neighborhood Sunday night. 

Police said the call came in around 11:14 p.m. and police arrived at the 1200 block of Oakland Terrace SW to find a man shot in the hip. 

According to a witness who spoke with police, the shooting allegedly resulted over a dispute over payment of services for house work. 

Police said the man was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories