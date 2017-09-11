Police: Looter arrested Saturday while Jacksonville hunkered down for Irma

JSO arrested a reported looter of a 7-11 last Saturday. Photo: JSO.

A man has been arrested for reportedly looting a 7-11 last Saturday while a majority of Jacksonville was hunkering down for Hurricane Irma.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Chaseton Massinglae looted the 7-11 at 123 N. Julia St. while the city was under a State of Emergency.

Witnesses said they saw several people running out of the store with items. The incident was also captured on video, according to JSO. Police found a crate of cigarettes nearby, as well as the suspect, identified as Massinglae.

Massinglae admitted to the incident, JSO said.

Massinglae was charged with armed burglary.

