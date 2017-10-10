Police: Man drowned toddler because wife was divorcing him

(WESH) A man in Lady Lake, Florida accused of drowning his 18-month-old daughter on Monday told his wife that he killed their child because she was divorcing him, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the house of Jeremy Main after police in Ocala received a call from Main's wife, who told them that her husband had just called and told her that he killed their child.

Main, 38, was eventually charged with first-degree murder.

