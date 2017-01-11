Police: Man robbed, shot and left to die in woods

MABLETON, Ga. – Police in Cobb County are seeking to identify two men suspected of shooting a man and leaving him to die in a wooded area.

According to Cobb County police, the body of Dewenzell James Spence was discovered in a wooded area on Queens Mills Road on June 3.

Police believe Spence had been killed on May 31. Around 4 a.m. that morning, Spence was walking from his home on McDonough Blvd. in southeast Atlanta to the Five Points MARTA station when he was allegedly picked up by a minivan and taken to an ATM on Veterans Memorial Highway, police said.

The suspects then stole money from Spence and then investigators believe he was taken to a wooded area near the bank and shot.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identity is asked to contact Cobb County Police.

